Business beyond the pandemic

Local business slowly but surely getting back to business as usual - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the pandemic drove many small businesses to the ground, some made it through the storm. Coffee Bean and Espresso Bar in Yuma is getting busier and busier as the days go by.

Walking into the quaint cafe, guests are greeted by a smiling face. The family business prides itself on taking care of the customer and the community.

"[Claudia] has a personal relationship with a lot of the customers. She knows them by friends now. She sees a lot of people out in the street. And now I would say she's a pretty established community member. She does a lot to help out," says Coffee Bean and Espresso Bar Co-Manager Victor Diaz, who happens to be the son of Owner Claudia Diaz.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with a longtime customer of the coffee shop who says he will keep coming back.