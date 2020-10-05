Adorable update on giant panda cub

Just For Fun

Little bear opens its eyes for the first time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Smithsonian's National Zoo is sharing an adorable update on its new giant panda cub.

The six-week-old cub opened it's eyes during a recent checkup. Veterinarians say it was wide awake and alert during the examination. The cub's eyes should fully open in the next two-weeks.

The little guy...or girl...is the first born at the National Zoo in five-years.

It's still unclear if it's a male or female. It often takes weeks, if not months, for a panda cub's gender to be visible. Veterinarians will used DNA testing to find out whether it's a little boy, or a little girl.