Ed Sheeran performs surprise street gig in India

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Locals out for a Sunday stroll in Bengaluru, India, were shocked to come across Ed Sheeran performing on the street on January 9.

Unfortunately, police were also surprised, and soon put an end to the show.

Footage from Sahil Kaling shows Sheeran performing his hit Shape of You on Church Street.

"Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live," Kaling wrote in his caption. "What a city!"

Police shut down the gig within minutes, according to local news, and claimed Sheeran did not have permission to perform.

In a post on Instagram, Sheeran countered that he had been given prior permission to perform in that spot, and said, "It wasn't just us randomly turning up."