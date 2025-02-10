David Letterman’s childhood home listed on Airbnb

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A piece of television history is now available for rent on the north side of Indianapolis as David Letterman's home in Broad Ripple is now listed on Airbnb.

Current owner Krystin Wiggs said the home looks to be a normal family bungalow on the outside, but on the inside, the home is far from ordinary.

The main living room is decorated with memorabilia, including pictures of celebrities appearing on Letterman's "The Late Show," as well as childhood pictures and Dorothy Leterman's best-selling cookbook.

The home can accommodate up to six guests and is available for $200 a night on Airbnb.