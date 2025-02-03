Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan honored with hand & footprint ceremony

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan had his hands and feet "immortalized in cement" Monday morning.

"Thank you so much to the TCL Thinese Theatre for this incredible honor and this surreal full-circle moment. This means so much to me," Quan expressed.

In a press release, the ceremony took place Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Universal City, California, at 11:30 a.m.

The press release says this was to promote Universal Pictures' action comedy "Love Hurts," and that Oscar-winning directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as the Daniels, provided remarks during the ceremony.

Quan's acting career started back in 1984 when he starred opposite Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." After that, he starred in 1985's "The Goonies," which was produced by Spielberg.

At least two decades after making his film debut, Quan stepped behind the camera and worked as a stunt choreographer for "X-Men" and "The One," according to the press release.

However, in 2022, Quan returned to acting "full-time" and starred in the critically acclaimed "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Following this, Quan starred in the second season of Marvel Television's "Loki," which earned him a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the press release says.

"Love Hurts," according to the press release, is about a "seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. Spoiler alert: He won't," and is set to be released on Friday, February 7.