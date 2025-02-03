Blue Man Group ends 33-year off-Broadway run

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Blue Man Group took the stage for the last time in New York City on Sunday, February 2.

The iconic trio performed their final show at the Astor Place Theatre, ending their 33-year run off-Broadway after over 17,000 performances.

Blue Man Group was founded by Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton, and rose to fame in the '90s, known for their bald, blue appearances and unique performances.

The show's director said the decision to close was partly due to declining ticket sales.

Last month, Blue Man Group ended their Chicago residency after nearly 30 years. Blue Man Group still has residencies in Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando and abroad.