“Watson,” Sherlock Holmes inspired TV series, premieres this weekend

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Doctor is in as Morris Chestnut stars as the iconic Dr. John Watson in the new Sherlock Holmes inspired drama, "Watson."

Shifting from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries, the genre-bending series introduces a new kind of specialty: "Doc-tectives."

"Watson is a show in the Sherlock Holmes universe. It's a medical show with an investigative spine. So basically, we are doctors who solve medical mysteries," Chestnut explained.

According to CBS, the show is about Dr. Watson "who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders six months after the death of his friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes," at the hand of Professor James Moriarty.

"Sherlock Holmes has bestowed a pretty significant grant to Watson to start a rare disorder clinic," said Inga Schlingmann, who plays Sasha Lubbock on the show.

"All of this is based on real cases, real science. And I think that that's fascinating," said Eve Harlow, who plays Ingrid Derian on the show.

However, Watson must face his past as Professor Moriarty and Watson "are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century," CBS says.

"The life that Watson had with Sherlock is not done with him," said Craig Sweeny, the show's creator.

While there will be some new characters, the show will feature some familiar characters, including Watson's estranged wife, Mary Morstan, played by Rochelle Aytes.

"You don't have to be a fan of Sherlock Holmes to enjoy Watson and I think that's the beauty of it. When people see the show, they really get engrossed in the characters and the story. We have humor, we have drama, we have action. There's a little bit of everything," Chestnut expressed.

Don't miss the series premiere of Watson after the AFC Championship game this Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. Arizona time on CBS, channel 13, and streaming on Parmount+.