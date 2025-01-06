Iconic “Breaking Bad” house up for sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For $4 million, a home featured in the series "Breaking Bad" can be yours.

The iconic house in Albuquerque is known to the world as Walter White's home in "Breaking Bad," but it is actually home to Joanne Quintana and her siblings who grew up there after their parents, Fran and Louis Padilla, bought it back in 1973.

Even more than a decade after the show ended, it still draws tourists from all over the world.

Fans take pictures outside day and night, but most people aren't allowed inside, but now, Quintana says it's finally time to sell.

Zillow estimates the 1,900-square foot home would go for under $350,000, but with the multi-million dollar price tag, the family expects that it won't be a family home anymore.

However, the owners don't think it should be as they hope it turns into something for the fans that will give them access to the popular property.