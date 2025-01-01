Skip to Content
Justin Baldoni sues New York Times over Blake Lively story

New
today at 11:58 AM
Published 12:21 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Justin Baldoni is firing back after being accused of sexual harassment by his "It Ends with Us" co-star Blake Lively.

On Tuesday, the actor filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times.

The complaint accuses the newspaper of publishing "inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions."

Baldoni's complaint says the Times "relied on Lively's self-serving narrative."

The legal action comes after Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni denies Lively's allegations and accuses her of creating false sexual harassment accusations so she could take control of the film.

A spokesperson for the New York Times says the publication plans to "vigorously defend against the lawsuit."

