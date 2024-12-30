Comedian Nikki Glaser talks about hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Emmy-nominated Golden Globe-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser discusses hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.

"I feel, I feel actually, really appreciative, really grateful that I get to, like, follow in the footsteps of such legends and have, have an opportunity to, you know, do a comedy set on, like, one of the biggest stages that you could do a comedy set on because this really is about comedy, like Golden Globes equals the monologue is going to be so funny. It's going to be one of the funniest things you'll ever see, potentially, as we've seen other people, other hosts do with it. So I'm so excited that I get to take a shot at that and I feel really ready to do it. Honestly, I'm pretty calm about it, even though it's extraordinary." Nikki Glaser

Glaser herself is a Golden Globe nominee this year for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for her HBO special "Someday You'll Die."

When asked how she will prepare for the hosting gig, Glaser said:

"I mean, I'm going to watch as much as I can, but I'm not going to force myself to watch things that I'm just not interested in. I think I'm I do a really good job in my life of staying up to date on things that I don't necessarily haven't watched, like I'm I'm the best at knowing how to talk about things that I haven't seen. It's a I was an English major in college. I never read a single book. I did all SparkNotes, so I'll probably SparkNotes a lot of these shows because there simply isn't enough time to watch everything. There isn't. But I think that's okay. I think it's another thing Ricky told me. He was like, he told me there was one awards show where he watched everything as much as he could, and he said it didn't really matter, because what matters is just bring yourself to it. And if your self isn't someone who watches Shogun, just be that person on stage. Just know what it's about. Know the key players. So I'll be doing tons of research, but I don't know if it's like if my research is going to be watching everything, because that's time that I could be on my phone."

The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood's "Biggest Party of the Year®," is a major night on the calendar for live viewing.

It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television and the first major awards show of the season.

Glaser also shared what shows and celebrities she's excited about saying, "I mean, I love Hacks, I love The Bear. Or at least I'm trying to love The Bear. I think everyone is no, I have come to love The Bear. It was a struggle at first because it gave me anxiety. But, I'm excited to see, honestly, the number one person I'm most excited to see is Martin Short, because I became a Shorty this year, which is a thing I made up, which is like being a Swiftie but for Martin Short."

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes is airing Sunday, January 5, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/5:00 p.m. Pacific.

