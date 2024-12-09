Golden Globe nominations announced

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes were announced Monday morning in Beverly Hills.

Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling had the honor of announcing those highly anticipated nominations.

Leading the way this year in the movie category was "Emilia Perez" with 10 total nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" with eight and "Conclave" with seven.

The Best Motion Picture-Drama nominees are: "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Nickel Boys," and "September 5," and for Best Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical, it's: "Anora," "Challengers," Emilia Perez," "A Real Pain," "The Substance," and "Wicked."

On the small screen, "The Bear" earned five Golden Globe nods while "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shogun" each came away with four.

In the Best Drama Series category, the nominees are: "The Day of the Jackal," "The Diplomat," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," "Shogun, "Slow Horses," and "Squid Game," and for Best Comedy Series: "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear, "The Gentlemen, "Hacks, "Nobody Wants This" and "Only Murders in the Building."

The Golden Globes, with host Nikki Glaser, will air January 5, 2025 on CBS. To see the rest of the nominees, click here.