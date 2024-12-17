Natalie Morales reflects on her time co-hosting “The Talk”

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - As part of the show's farewell, all week long, "The Talk" is sharing some favorite moments from each host, which began Monday as co-host Natalie Morales looked back on her time on the show.

Holding back emotion, Morales reacts, "There's no crying in Daytime."

Morales goes on to say what the show has meant to her.

"This has been the most fun I've had at work, and I say work loosely…it came at a point in our lives where we needed joy, we needed laughter after the pandemic, I think we all just needed uplift. And this show just filled so many of those things for me, and it just allowed me to be seen in a different way. People think of me as news Natalie and now, I got a chance to just be me and have fun." Natalie Morales, co-host, "The Talk"

On a special moment guest, she reveals, "I think the one who probably stands out to me, because i just finally finished watching 'Breaking Bad' is Bryan Cranston."

Morales goes on to share the story of how she got the nickname, "Cheap Natalie" from Cranston.

"The Talk" airs weekdays on CBS at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time.