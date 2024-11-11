Coldplay singer Chris Martin helps fan find a spot during a concert

PARRAMATTA, Australia (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Coldplay frontman Chris Martin helped a young fan get the best view of their concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, November 6.

In a video recorded by TikTok user @Rubygxpim, Martin notices a young boy struggling in the standing section and gestures to offer him a better, safer spot to watch the performance.

"You can sit right here; you don't have to be squeezed," he said. "You don't have to be squished by all these adults."

The boy is then seen being lifted over stage barriers to a spot near the runway.

Other concertgoers reacted to the heartwarming gesture on TikTok, with one remarking, "That was the best part of the night!"