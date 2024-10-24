Skip to Content
WGAS Monster Truck Series comes to Yuma

Rob Poutre
By
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready for an action-packed evening, The monster truck show is in town.

The event will feature five 10-thousand-pound car-crushing giants.

The monster trucks will compete in races, wheelie contests, and perform amazing freestyle action.

We spoke with one of the drivers, Rob Poutre, who says this is an event you won't want to miss.

"Come on out, check us out, we're going to have all our trucks ready to go. We're going to burn it down for you both nights, you won't be disappointed… We do it for the fans so come on out and we'll entertain you…From 0 to 100. If you're older 100 still come, it's awesome," says Poutre.

The event takes place Friday night and Saturday night at the Yuma County Fairgrounds starting at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

