Skip to Content
Entertainment

The Yuma Art Center presents Yuma Rocks

City of Yuma
By
today at 2:08 PM
Published 2:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in Yuma are getting ready to rock out.

The Yuma Art Center is presenting Yuma Rocks on Friday.

The annual event showcases the best bands in the Yuma music scene.

The event will feature five local bands performing with different sounds and styles.

The organizers say this event is not only entertaining, it helps upcoming artists build their fan base.

"I get chills just knowing what Yuma can produce, and we are super excited to have them over here. I can tell you they will deliver a great performance and we hope that Yuma will come and support them," says Ana Padilla, the Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Yuma.

The event begins on Friday at 7 p.m. At the Historic Yuma Theater in Downtown Yuma.

For ticket information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content