The Yuma Art Center presents Yuma Rocks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in Yuma are getting ready to rock out.

The Yuma Art Center is presenting Yuma Rocks on Friday.

The annual event showcases the best bands in the Yuma music scene.

The event will feature five local bands performing with different sounds and styles.

The organizers say this event is not only entertaining, it helps upcoming artists build their fan base.

"I get chills just knowing what Yuma can produce, and we are super excited to have them over here. I can tell you they will deliver a great performance and we hope that Yuma will come and support them," says Ana Padilla, the Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Yuma.

The event begins on Friday at 7 p.m. At the Historic Yuma Theater in Downtown Yuma.

For ticket information, click here.