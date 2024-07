YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Art Center presents the "Infinite Imagination Youth Theater" in the production of "Mean Girls, JR" on Friday, July 19 and July 20, at 7:00 PM, in our beautiful Historic Yuma Theatre!

Our reporter will speak with the directors, attend the rehearsal, and update this post shortly.

To buy tickets, click here.