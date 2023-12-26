U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon spins big on Wheel of Fortune during Winter Wonderland Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon, Gwen Hardy from Yuma was able to spin the big wheel on Wheel of Fortune.

Hardy said she grew up seeing Wheel of Fortune and being able to be on the show was a dream come true.

Gwen is a flight surgeon for the United States Navy and is honored to be a doctor for active-duty service members.

Hardy also shared that the process to be on the show was a couple of months long and required her to be part of multiple interviews.

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story tonight.