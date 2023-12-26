Skip to Content
U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon spins big on Wheel of Fortune during Winter Wonderland Week

Photo credit: Carol Kaelson/Wheel of Fortune®/© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. ARR.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon, Gwen Hardy from Yuma was able to spin the big wheel on Wheel of Fortune.

Hardy said she grew up seeing Wheel of Fortune and being able to be on the show was a dream come true.

Gwen is a flight surgeon for the United States Navy and is honored to be a doctor for active-duty service members.

Hardy also shared that the process to be on the show was a couple of months long and required her to be part of multiple interviews.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

