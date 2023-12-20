U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon from Yuma to appear on Wheel of Fortune

Gwen will be on the show on NBC 11 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma local Gwen Hardy will appear on Wheel of Fortune's Winter Wonderland week on Friday, December 22.

Gwen is a flight surgeon for the United States Navy and is honored to be a doctor for active-duty service members, said the press release.

She loves to fly and gets to train with the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps pilots in Pensacola, Florida.

The press release mentioned Gwen discussed her love of Wheel of Fortune in her personal statement for her medical school application and said how playing the game is similar to diagnosing patients.

She stated “You only have some pieces of the puzzle and have to fill in the rest” to diagnose the patient properly.

Gwen recently got engaged to her fiancé, Bill, who proposed to her on their 100-mile hike along the Tour du Mont Blanc in the European Alps, according to the press release.

She stated she would use any winnings from the show towards their wedding and honeymoon.

Wheel of Fortune’s Winter Wonderland Week is where contestants will be competing to win once-in-a-lifetime winter vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel and solving hangman-style puzzles, said the press release.

Gwen will be appearing on the show on Friday, December 22 on NBC 11 at 6:30 p.m.