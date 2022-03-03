Skip to Content
today at 4:54 AM
Kim Kardashian is officially single after finalized divorce from Kanye West

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - It's official: Kim Kardashian is single, at least in the eyes of the law.

A judge granted the 41-year-old's request to be declared legally single Tuesday.

It comes more than a year after she filed for divorce from hip hop artist Kanye West last February.

Since then, he has made several accusations against her on social media, as well as attempts to try to repair the marriage.

Kardashian says she hopes the ruling will help West accept the marriage is over.

She is currently romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

