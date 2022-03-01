The public is invited to witness a musical performance that dates back centuries

Starting Friday the Arizona Western College Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale will be performing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's described as being soothing yet powerful and the art dates back to the medieval era. Come Friday, March 4, the public will get the opportunity to witness this ageless art.

The Arizona Western College Chamber Singers will be performing a concert at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church (16th Street & 14th Avenue) on Friday. And, on Sunday the Yuma Chorale will be performing at the Trinity Methodist Church (8th Avenue & 30th Street) at 3 p.m.

Chuck Smalley an AWC Professor Emeritus and conductor says that the performances will have a variety of styles, some of which Smalley has assembled himself.

Now, the performances are free to the public, but they will be accepting a free-will donation of $5, which will go towards scholarships for the AWC Arts program.