Super Bowl: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs upside down

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — 50 Cent knows how to make a surprise entrance.

The rapper made an unannounced appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show, hanging upside while starting his hit “In Da Club" and dropping down to the dancefloor.

Eminem took a knee in apparent tribute to the protests of Colin Kaepernick during the show. The NFL denied reports that it tried to forbid him from doing it.

In other entertainment moments from the Super Bowl, “Quickie Mickey” slowed it down for the national anthem before the big game.

She sang it in about one minute, 50 seconds on Sunday before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took the field.