Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Las Vegas

Popular ice cream brand expands in 2022

BRENHAM, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 16, an announcement was made for the expansion of Blue Bell Creameries around the Las Vegas area.

“It has always been our goal to return to Las Vegas,” explained Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and

marketing for Blue Bell. “We plan to make our arrival just as the temperatures start rising.”

A new facility will be built in Nevada, creating new jobs for construction and company positions.

“We will be servicing stores located in Clark and Nye counties,” Lawhorn said. “Many residents are

already familiar with Blue Bell, but we hope to reach even more new consumers with our return.”

Blue Bell Ice Cream will be made available in major supermarkets and drug stores.