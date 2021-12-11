Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. And while that may sound surprising coming from the heralded musician, these days, she’s loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and is settled into a space of confidence and liberation which has manifested into her new album, “KEYS.”

The project is a back-to-basics approach for the classically trained pianist with a heavy emphasis on the instrument that catapulted her career into superstardom.

The 26-track album is broken down in two sections: “Originals” which features many piano-driven songs, followed by the “Unlocked” portion which contains more hip-hop and four-to-the-floor remixes of those tracks.