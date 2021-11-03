Netflix releases video games for Android users

Video-streaming company expands

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The subscription-based video service Netflix has been working to expand to other multimedia, now including video games.

Netflix released five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as they're looking to capitalize on the success of their Stranger Things series with the release of two Stranger Things games.

The other three games are Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter, which are all made for adults only.

Poland, Italy and Spain received limited releases of these games as a way to test the market.

Netflix made a statement, "Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone."

Netflix subscribers are able to download the games for free, though it's unknown if iPhone users will be getting the games in the future.

Continuing their statement, Netflix said, "Our mobile games are currently available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile. Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download."