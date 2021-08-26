Kanye West offers COVID-19 vaccine at listening party

Entertainment

No proof of vaccination required to enter event

CHICAGO, Ill. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Kanye West announces Thursday he will be offering coronavirus vaccines at upcoming listening party tonight at 7 p.m. PST.

His team also told CNN that attendees do not have to show a vaccination card to enter.

West has not publicly announced whether the vaccines will be a Pfzier, J&J, etc.

According to Ticket Center, the concert is officially called, "Donda Listening Party," and will be held at Chicago's Soldier Field.