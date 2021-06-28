CNN’s doctor Sanjay Gupta to host Jeopardy

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - One day earlier this year, in the midst of all the darkness surrounding the pandemic, I received a wonderful phone call.

It was from Barry Nugent, a "Jeopardy!" executive, asking with a little chuckle if I wanted to guest host the show.

My mouth went dry and my chest tightened. The thing about calls like that is you always imagine they will come with lots of fanfare, confetti and maybe the victorious sound of trumpets marking a momentous occasion in your life.But instead, they are almost always low-key, understated affairs, nearly to the point of being unbelievable.

No, there weren't any shrill trumpets, but I do remember the theme music from "Jeopardy!" playing in my head, starting before Barry even finished speaking. I am sure you know the music, and you're probably humming it right now. You may not know, however, that famous music is a song aptly named "Think" and it was originally written by "Jeopardy!" creator Merv Griffin as a lullaby for his son. (If you are reading this article, I am guessing you have always loved facts like that).

For most everyone else though, "Think" represents "Final Jeopardy!", the time to write your response and make your wager. As soon as the music started playing in my mind I was transported to my childhood.