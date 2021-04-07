Will.I.Am selling smart mask for $299

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Rapper, "Will.I.Am" is hoping people will want to make a statement with this new $299 face mask that comes with all the bells and whistles.

The Black Eyed Peas member announced this week he is teaming up with Honeywell to launch the "Xupermask."

The mask includes dual three-speed fans, air filters, bluetooth connectivity, and LED glow lights. It also has noise cancelling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hour battery life and an earbud docking system.

One of the mask's designers is Jose Fernandez who helped create Elon Musk's Space-X Suits.

While the high tech face gear has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has authorized it for emergency use.

The mask is set to release on Xupermask.com on Thursday.