Skip to Content
Entertainment
By ,
today at 12:32 pm
Published 12:40 pm

Will.I.Am selling smart mask for $299

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Rapper, "Will.I.Am" is hoping people will want to make a statement with this new $299 face mask that comes with all the bells and whistles.

The Black Eyed Peas member announced this week he is teaming up with Honeywell to launch the "Xupermask."

The mask includes dual three-speed fans, air filters, bluetooth connectivity, and LED glow lights. It also has noise cancelling audio, microphone capabilities, seven hour battery life and an earbud docking system.

One of the mask's designers is Jose Fernandez who helped create Elon Musk's Space-X Suits.

While the high tech face gear has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency has authorized it for emergency use.

The mask is set to release on Xupermask.com on Thursday.

As Seen on TV / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content