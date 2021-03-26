Chrissy Teigen explains ‘it’s not the trolls’ that caused her Twitter exit

Entertainment

Yes, Chrissy Teigen has left Twitter, but it’s not for the reason many believe.

The model/author/entrepreneur is now a former Twitter power user. On Thursday she went to her verified Instagram account to explain why.

“I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault – I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!!” she wrote.

“You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform.

“And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me.”

Before she deactivated her Twitter account, Teigen tweeted to her more than 13 million followers that the platform “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

On Instagram she wrote about accepting that some people are not going to like her, and about her struggle with disappointing folks.

“Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy,” she wrote. “I can feel it in my bones.”