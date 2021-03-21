Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter’s birthday with heartfelt post on Instagram

Entertainment

Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter’s second birthday with doughnuts and a tender Instagram post.

The singer and designer, and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, rang in Birdie Mae’s birthday with their two other children and pup last week, sharing photos of a lush and joyful birthday party.

“Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that (we all) reveled in,” Simpson wrote.

Birdie Mae Johnson was born on March 19, 2019 — the third addition to the Simpson family, after son, Ace, and daughter, Maxwell.

“Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom,” Simpson wrote. “You are knowingly the boss bird to us all.”

Simpson has integrated her motherhood into her design work with a line of maternity clothing.

She posts often about her three children. Her tribute to Birdie Mae on her first birthday last year was similarly gushing.

“Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile,” she wrote. “I am forever yours, you are forever mine.”

This year, just like last year, plenty of balloons were in order.