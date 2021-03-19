2021 Oscars ceremony
The Oscars will be aired live and no zooming in will be allowed
(CNN) - Producers for the award show requested all nominees attend in person and avoid "casual" attire.
The academy has put COVID-19 protocols in place to keep attendees safe with plans to provide an on-site COVID-19 safety team and PCR testing.
The academy will accept the Oscar on behalf of those unable to attend.
The 93rd Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. eastern and 5 p.m. pacific time on ABC.
