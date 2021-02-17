Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had Covid-19 and is suffering from ‘brain fog’

Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had Covid-19 early on in the pandemic, and is still suffering from some lingering effects.

On her Goop website, Paltrow wrote that she “had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.”

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she wrote. “So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Paltrow says while recovering from the virus, she has been focusing on eating healthy foods and following a healthy diet and refraining from sugar or alcohol.

“I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge’s vegan daikon kimchi—it’s amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes,” she wrote.

She continued: “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

She’s also taking supplements “in service of a healthier gut,” and plugged a few Goop skincare products along the way.