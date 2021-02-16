The cast of “Young Rock” opens up about new comedy

Entertainment

Sunrise Anchor Dominique Newland talks with Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu about playing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Every legend has a beginning. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a larger-than-life family comedy based on outrageous stories of his youth. This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know.

In the three past timelines we'll see Dwayne at 10 years old in his formative childhood years in Hawaii, at 15 in his rebellious and girl-crazy teenage years in Pennsylvania, and from 18-20 during his time playing football at the University of Miami.

In the three past timelines we’ll see Dwayne at 10 years old in his formative childhood years in Hawaii, at 15 in his rebellious and girl-crazy teenage years in Pennsylvania, and from 18-20 during his time playing football at the University of Miami.

"Young Rock "premieres tonight at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. Streaming on Peacock the next day.