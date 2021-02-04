SAG Award 2021: How to watch the nominations

Entertainment

Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor the best performances in film and television, will be revealed Thursday.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs will announce the nominees, beginning at 11 a.m. ET via Instagram Live.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.

Check back later for a full list of nominees.

