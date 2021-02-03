Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees
Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.
This year’s nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we’ve been watching from home while in quarantine.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place — virtually or in some fashion — on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.
TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.
See the list of the nominees below:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Gary Oldman – “Mank”
Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”
Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Great”
“Ted Lasso”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Director — Motion Picture
