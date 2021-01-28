“Crisis” drug epidemic thriller

Entertainment

In today's Hollywood Minute, David Daniel tells us the latest of the world of showbiz.

"Crisis" a movie thriller based on three intersecting stories on the opioid epidemic. "Crisis" debuts in theaters Feb. 26.

Dennis Quaid is set to play main character for the movie "On a Wing and Prayer." Based on the real-life pilot who died on a flight.

Joe Walsh's fundraiser went online due to the pandemic this year. It has raised $250,000 thousand dollars to seventeen veteran services organizations.