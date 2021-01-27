First look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Entertainment

Kristen Stewart certainly resembles Princess Diana.

A photo from the upcoming film “Spencer” in which Stewart plays the late royal has been released and it’s a good likeness.

The film, written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, revolves around a weekend in the life of Princess Diana in which she spends a holiday with the British Royal Family and decides to end her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles.

“December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold,” a press release reads. “Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Other cast members include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. Pablo Larraín directs.

Principal photography has begun and filming will take place in Germany and the UK.

The film is expected to debut in the fall. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death following a car crash in Paris.