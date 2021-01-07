Hollywood Minute

Entertainment

Actress, Claire Dunn, did not see herself in the starring role of "Herself."

The actress worked years on her script and even showed the script to other Irish actresses. "Herself," premieres on Friday on Prime video.

Ken Burns will receive "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Professional Photographers of America. Burns is known for using still photographies in his documentaries.

"Speak Now," is the new song by Leslie Odom Jr from "One Night in Miami." Odom plays singer, Sam Cook. The film and soundtrack debut Jan. 15.