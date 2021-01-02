Harry Styles releases a new video and ‘People’ are, like, LOVING it

Entertainment

The year has scarcely begun, and ubiquitous pop star Harry Styles has saved it already with a stylish dance video for his new toe-tapper, “Treat People with Kindness.”

It’s racked up more than 6 million views on YouTube already. The former One Direction star plays a nightclub singer who invites “Fleabag” Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to dance with him in the gloriously black-and-white, old Hollywood style clip.

He shimmies like Boy Band royalty should.

She does fine, thank you.

“Feeling good in my skin, I just keep on dancing,” he sings in the track from his second solo album, “Fine Line.”

The effervescent tune and video are clearly meant to make you smile. For his legions of fans around the world, it’s even, like, more than that.

“You just know 2021 is going to be a great year when you get a video of harry styles and phoebe waller-bridge doing a synchronised choreography for tpwk on the first day of the year,” one wrote on Twitter.

“The best thing I have ever seen. #HarryStyles #TheGreatestShowman,” tweeted another.

Also making the rounds are clips from the video synced to other songs, like “She’s Not Afraid,” “U Can’t Touch This,” and this one set to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

Harry Styles, Man of the Year — already?