The Killers launch a range of hot sauces

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Killers have launched a limited new range of hot sauces. The collection entitled ‘The Killers’ Hot Sauce’ features four different flavours named after their music, including the tangy Louisiana laced Hot Fuss, the verde twist Fire In Bone, the Hickory-smoked Caution, and the ghost pepper-bombarded Blowback.

They are currently only available in a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that is limited to 2500 cases, priced at $59.50 (£44). 

