‘All I Want For Christmas’ Sees Surge In Streams

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - It looks like people are ready to hear some Christmas cheer! Mariah Carey's hit song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is seeing a surge in stream requests.

Billboard reports the song received more than a million on-demand streams on Sunday and Monday alone.

That's up 160 percent compared to the last two days of October.

Carey released a video the day after Halloween where a masked ghoul walks thru a hallway, opens a door decorated with warnings of 'Enter At Your Own Risk' to reveal Mariah Carey sitting in a room decorated to the nines in Christmas décor. The pop-star then let's out a cheer before exclaiming 'It's Time' as her Christmas hit plays in the background.

Carey's holiday classic was first released in 1994. It took over a decade for the song to hit number one on Billboard's 'Hot 100' list.

And then landed the spot, yet again in December 2019.