Coronavirus binge: What to watch on Netflix right now

(KYMA, KECY)-It keeps getting hotter and hotter outside. Head to your nearest grocery store and purchase some popcorn, candy, and soda to binge on these movies and shows Netflix has this month.

Available 7/1/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester

Available 7/2/20
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun

Available 7/3/20
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival

Available 7/5/20
ONLY

Available 7/6/20
A Kid from Coney Island

Available 7/7/20
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Available 7/8/20
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available 7/9/20
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4

Available 7/10/20
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space 
Hello Ninja: Season 3 
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve

Available 7/14/20
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available 7/15/20
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Available 7/16/20
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available 7/17/20
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed 
Funan

Available 7/18/20
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook

Available 7/19/20
The Last Dance

Available 7/20/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available 7/21/20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America

Available 7/22/20
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Spotlight

Available 7/23/20
The Larva Island Movie

Available 7/24/20
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available 7/26/20
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Available 7/28/20
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney

Available 7/29/20
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Available 7/30/20
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available 7/31/20
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

