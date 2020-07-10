Coronavirus binge: What to watch on Netflix right now

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY)-It keeps getting hotter and hotter outside. Head to your nearest grocery store and purchase some popcorn, candy, and soda to binge on these movies and shows Netflix has this month.

Available 7/1/20

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Available 7/2/20

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

Available 7/3/20

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Available 7/5/20

ONLY

Available 7/6/20

A Kid from Coney Island

Available 7/7/20

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Available 7/8/20

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available 7/9/20

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

Available 7/10/20

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

Available 7/14/20

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available 7/15/20

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Available 7/16/20

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Available 7/17/20

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

Available 7/18/20

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Available 7/19/20

The Last Dance

Available 7/20/20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available 7/21/20

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available 7/22/20

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

Signs

Spotlight

Available 7/23/20

The Larva Island Movie

Available 7/24/20

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available 7/26/20

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Available 7/28/20

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

Available 7/29/20

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Available 7/30/20

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available 7/31/20

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)