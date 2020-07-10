Coronavirus binge: What to watch on Netflix right now
(KYMA, KECY)-It keeps getting hotter and hotter outside. Head to your nearest grocery store and purchase some popcorn, candy, and soda to binge on these movies and shows Netflix has this month.
Available 7/1/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Available 7/2/20
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Warrior Nun
Available 7/3/20
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Desperados
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Available 7/5/20
ONLY
Available 7/6/20
A Kid from Coney Island
Available 7/7/20
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Available 7/8/20
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Stateless
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Available 7/9/20
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
Available 7/10/20
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Old Guard
The Twelve
Available 7/14/20
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available 7/15/20
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
Available 7/16/20
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Available 7/17/20
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Funan
Available 7/18/20
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Available 7/19/20
The Last Dance
Available 7/20/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available 7/21/20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available 7/22/20
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Spotlight
Available 7/23/20
The Larva Island Movie
Available 7/24/20
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Animal Crackers
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
Available 7/26/20
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
Available 7/28/20
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
Available 7/29/20
The Hater
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
Available 7/30/20
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Available 7/31/20
Get Even
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
