Elton John gets golden tribute

Entertainment

Britain's Royal Mint crafts commemorative coin



LONDON, England (KYMA, KECY - One of Britain's greatest artists has been honored by the Royal Mint with a series of commemorative coins.

Elton John is only the second artist chosen for its Music Legend Series.

The coin is available in both gold and silver. It shows John's distinctive straw hat with oversized glasses in the shape of musical notes.

The Queen knighted the 73-year-old singer-songwriter back in 1998. Over the course of his career, John has sold more than 250-million records and won countless awards including Grammies, Tonys, and even an Oscar.

The first commemorative coin was minted in honor of the rock band, Queen.