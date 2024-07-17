Artwork Contest for this year’s Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros De Yuma are calling out for local artists to submit their artwork to be featured in this year's Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

The artwork must be an original design from the artist.

The winner will receive $400 along with having their work featured on the merchandise, posters, and website for the festival.

The festival takes place in November bringing dozens of colorful hot air balloons to our Yuma skies.

"The artwork is what goes on the t-shirts, it's what goes on the posters. And it's what is all over the event. It's a way for a local artist to put their work in the public and we help support local artistry with the event," says Derek Egeberg, the Marketing Director for Caballeros de Yuma.

The deadline for submissions is July 19th.

To learn where to submit your artwork, visit here.