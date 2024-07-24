Coco Gauff named Team USA’s female flag bearer

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tennis star Coco Gauff has been named as the female flag bearer from Team USA at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

Gauff, who won her first grand slam title at the U.S. Open last year, joins basketball legend LeBron James in carrying the stars and stripes as part of the ceremony on Paris' Seine River.

The 20-year-old Floridian native will be making her Olympic debut in Paris after she missed the Tokyo games in 2021 when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Gauff was selected as flag bearer in a vote of fellow Team USA athletes and was nominated for the honor by Team USA tennis teammate and close friend Chris Eubanks.

She also becomes Team USA's youngest ever athlete to carry the flag.