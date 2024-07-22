LeBron James named flag bearer for Team USA

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - LeBron James will be waving the red, white and blue during the opening ceremonies in Paris for Team USA.

The basketball great learned the news Monday that he has been named as the male flag bearer for Team USA.

This will be James' fourth Olympics, having won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, along with a bronze in 2004.

"It's special in the fact that when you get an opportunity to represent your country you know in another fashion, you know to be able to...I understand how prestigious this moment is, and for someone to have to be the flag bearer and wave the flag for, not only for us as Men's National Team, but for all the Olympians, the whole delegation is an honor. It's definitely something that my family and my community, and my friends, that will live on forever, and super appreciative and super humbled by it." LeBron James, Team USA Flag Bearer

James previously told the Today Show's Craig Melvin that returning to the national team is an honor saying, "At this point in my career, I still, I have a lot to give, and team usa has given a lot to me, so I feel like it's an opportunity for me to give back."

The opening ceremonies in Paris will be held this Friday and you can watch it all unfold on NBC.