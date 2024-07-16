Team USA’s Men’s Volleyball team prepares for Paris Olympics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Team USA's Men's Volleyball team is preparing to take on the world in Paris, including two member who are making their fourth Olympic appearances.

Not only that, there are also a couple of three-time Olympians on this year's squad and nine total returning Olympians.

The men's team won a bronze in Rio, but faltered in Tokyo.

The coach of the team since 2013, John Speraw, says his players are excited to return to the Olympics, and feels like they have an experienced team that has been together for years, and have a good chance to finish well in the tournament.

However, he also points out that 11 or 12 teams out of the 14 competing are capable of reaching the podium as well.

As for the players, they all believe in the chemistry of the team and are excited to represent Team USA.