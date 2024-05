PARIS ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Katie Moon's journey to the peak of the Pole Vault world has not come without hitting depths as well. Her father has always been her inspiration in the sport, and dealing with his death since she was 16 has been a challenge unlike any other.

