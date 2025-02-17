Man saved from mobile home fire

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Calexico police say a mobile home in a backyard on Heber avenue and Tenth street caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Once police arrived to the scene, they noticed the man trapped inside the burning trailer.

"Resident was inside the property and that he could not get out because of the locked fence so the used their baton... broke the chain off and then rescued the person inside," said Calexico police officer Victor Garate.

Police say the Calexico fire department was able to put out the fire before it damaged other nearby homes .

“In these residential fires... with residents being so close together it’s always a possibility that the fire can catch on to other things... to the power lines... the fencing... the neighborhood housing you know anything in the area that can be flammable or explosive things like that... we take that in consideration as well," said officer Garate.

Calexico police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.