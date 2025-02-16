Skip to Content
Rural Metro Fire responds to house fire, no injuries reported

today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:22 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a house fire in Somerton Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened in the area of County 17 1/2 Street and Avenue A at around 5:00 p.m.

Rural Metro says when crews arrived, they found a "single home with heavy fire showing from the attached garage with multiple explosions," prompting crews to quickly deploy "multiple hose lines for fire attack."

The fire was then extinguished and "successfully contained to the garage," Rural Metro says, adding that their crews "remained on scene to ensure no hotspots remained."

No injuries were reported.

