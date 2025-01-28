YFD Strike Team returns home after being deployed to battle Palisades Fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says crews deployed to help battle the Palisades Fire safely returned home last week.
In a press release, they returned home on Wednesday, January 22, after being relieved by "a fresh team of Yuma Firefighters."
"Strike Team, Task Force and Single Resource deployments like the one sent out on the 8th of January have a strict time restraint of two weeks," YFD says. "Upon completion of the two-week assignment the office of emergency management in California requested the resource remain for additional tour of duty."
YFD also says they deployed a fresh crew to "relieve the original crew," and they arrived on Tuesday, January 21, to the Palisades Fire "Heli-Attack" base and "began working shifts to protect the flight crews and air operations."
That crew was "demobilized" on Sunday, January 26, and "has also returned home safely," YFD says adding that they are proud to have been a part of the efforts "to combat such a large and tragic event" in the neighboring state.
YFD says, "All crews are home safely, and all resources have been put back into operation."