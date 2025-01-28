YFD Strike Team returns home after being deployed to battle Palisades Fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says crews deployed to help battle the Palisades Fire safely returned home last week.

In a press release, they returned home on Wednesday, January 22, after being relieved by "a fresh team of Yuma Firefighters."

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

"Strike Team, Task Force and Single Resource deployments like the one sent out on the 8th of January have a strict time restraint of two weeks," YFD says. "Upon completion of the two-week assignment the office of emergency management in California requested the resource remain for additional tour of duty."

YFD also says they deployed a fresh crew to "relieve the original crew," and they arrived on Tuesday, January 21, to the Palisades Fire "Heli-Attack" base and "began working shifts to protect the flight crews and air operations."

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

That crew was "demobilized" on Sunday, January 26, and "has also returned home safely," YFD says adding that they are proud to have been a part of the efforts "to combat such a large and tragic event" in the neighboring state.

YFD says, "All crews are home safely, and all resources have been put back into operation."